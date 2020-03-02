EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    13:34, 02 March 2020 | GMT +6

    President praised Barys captain for singing Abai’s song

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated HC Barys on its first victory within the KHL playoffs and thanked the team’s captain Darren Diez for singing Abai’s song «Kozimnіn Karasy».

    «My congratulations to Barys club on its first victory within KHL playoffs. I would especially like to thank the captain Darren Diez who sang Abai’s song «Kozimnіn Karasy» during the match. Zharaisyn, Dauren! May this headstart bring Barys new success! « - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s Instagram account reads.


