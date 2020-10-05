President praises agricultural workers for successful harvesting campaign

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has extended his congratulations to agricultural workers on the successful completion of the 2020 harvesting campaign, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The Kazakh President praised the agricultural workers for carrying out their work amid the challenging conditions of the coronavirus pandemic and unfavorable weather conditions.

In his congratulatory message President Tokayev welcomed the fact that some 20 tons of grain have been harvested which is more than enough for Kazakhstan’s domestic needs and sets the stage for increasing the country’s export potential.

The Head of State went on to laud the high quality of harvested grain as well as its high standards.

That, according to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has become possible thanks to discipline, selfless work and consolidated efforts of Kazakhstani agrarians.

In conclusion, the President wished the agricultural workers solid health, prosperity and further success for the benefit of Kazakhstan.