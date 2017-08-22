President praises Akhmetzhan Yessimov for EXPO 2017 savings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, has commended CEO of Astana EXPO-2017 National Company Akhmetzhan Yessimov for saving the costs for the Expo facilities construction and preparation for the exhibition, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Initially, it was planned to spend KZT 800 billion. As a result of the measures undertaken, it [the costs] has been cut by half, to nearly KZT 400 billion. And I have to give credit to the managers, who are now engaged in the EXPO 2017, headed by Akhmetzhan Yessimov. They did a good work," Nursultan Nazarbayev said when interviewed by Khabar TV channel.

The President highlighted that the Expo 2017 gives an opportunity to see and adopt the latest technologies of the participating countries.

"All things change. New technologies are emerging. (...) Year on year, the amount of information grows by 2-2.5 times. It is just impossible to keep up with it. (...) We have managed to gather the cutting-edge ideas of all states in one place. Our scientists, as well as ministries and departments, have a chance to see what and how it is done in this respect so that to adopt and make it here afterwards," the Head of State noted.

Another effect, according to Nursultan Nazarbayev, is that the Expo 2017 has made a great contribution to the business sector in the capital city. "All hotels of Astana are fully booked. The business is now florishing because there are lots of people," he summed up.