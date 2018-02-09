President praises Government’s work in 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev gave a positive feedback about the performance of the Government during the last year.

"We should start the year with setting our goals and ask each other different questions. Today we are having the enlarged session so that we begin this big work. We have governors of regions here. As you know in January we sat here to sum up the results of the last year. 2017 was not an easy year for us. The world economy was unstable. We had different situations in our country. However owing to the work which the Government did together with regional administrations we had a positive outcome. 4% of economic growth and keeping inflation at 7% is a new achievement for us. Therefore I must give a good appraisal to each member of the Government. I believe our people agree with me", Nursultan Nazarbayev said during the enlarged session of the Government.

The President also reminded there are still problems to overcome. "We have many tasks ahead. There are problems in execution of the program. Therefore today we must communicate the results of the last year to the people and set our future goals. The 4% task is not enough. There are always risks to go below. Therefore we should target higher. As for the program execution, we are going to work on them", said the President.