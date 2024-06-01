Head of State presents 2 mobile intensive care units and interactive board to Children's Emergency Medical Care Center

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has visited Almaty-based Children's Emergency Medical Care Center, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

The President surveyed the new building of the Center, constructed in accordance with the international Emergency standards, and can serve more than 500 patients per day as per the triage system. The Center offers 26 intensive care beds, four surgery units and a diagnostics department.

Photo credit: Akorda

The Head of State surveyed the diagnostics rooms, the intensive care unit for infants and operating rooms. Built in 1965, the Center has been a clinical base of the Pediatrics Department of the Asfendiyarov Kazakh National Medical University, deputy mayor Almaty Assem Nussupova says.

Children both from Almaty, and all regions of Kazakhstan receive treatment here.

Photo credit: Akorda

The hospital is the only center carrying out surgical correction of such congenital malformations as esophageal atresia, diaphragmatic hernia, rachischisis, gastroschisis and others.

According to the local authorities, the number of calls to the Center’s emergency department has increased by 30% in the past three years. All old buildings will be overhauled. New departments of rehabilitation, otolaryngology, ophthalmology, and maxillofacial surgery will be opened. This will allow to raise the number of beds from 350 to 470. The modernization will let expand the range of medical services and ensure high quality at the level of international standards.

Photo credit: Akorda

The Head of State wished success in the activities of the Center and presented two mobile intensive care units and an interactive board to the staff.