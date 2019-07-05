President presents 27 servicemen with epaulets in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has handed today epaulets to 27 graduates of various military institutes and academies, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"In line with the existing tradition, I want to address the cadets of higher military educational institutions. Serve relentlessly in the name of the security of your Homeland. I wish you all splendid health and prosperity," the Head of State said after handing the epaulets.

A few minutes earlier, the Head of State raised the nation's main flag. Both events have become a good tradition in the years of our independence and take place every year.