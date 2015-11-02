President proposed to appoint D. Akishev Head of National Bank

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev addressed the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan today, the press service of the Akorda informs.

The President told about his decision to relieve K. Kelimbetov of his post of Head of the National Bank of Kazakhstan. N. Nazarbayev requested the Senate of the Parliament to approve the appointment of acting Presidential Aide, head of the department of social and economic monitoring of the Executive Office of the President Daniyar Akishev Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan.

The President noted the experience of D. Akishev.

"He graduated from the Academy of Public Administration of Kazakhstan with honors. He worked within the structure of the National Bank over 18 years and seven of them as the Deputy Chairman of the Bank. Presently, he works at the Executive Office of the President. He is aware of the economic state of the country and has a great understanding of the situation in general," the President said.

N. Nazarbayev stressed that the National Bank was the most important element of the management system, especially in the sphere of finances.