EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    06:56, 29 September 2015 | GMT +6

    President proposed to transform ECOSOC into Global Development Council

    None
    None
    NEW YORK. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev suggested to transform the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) into the Global Development Council. He said it while delivering a speech at the 70th jubilee session of the UN General Assembly in New York yesterday.

    "I propose to transform the UN Economic and Social Council into the Global Development Council. It may consist of those member-countries elected by the UN General Assembly and heads of all specialized institutions of the UN as well as the International Monetary Fund. The Council must act as a global economic regulator. The global projects to be implemented by the Council must be serve as a global economic growth point," N.Nazarbayev said.

    Tags:
    Foreign policy UN President of Kazakhstan Diplomacy News President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!