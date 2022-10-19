President proposes to boost Almaty apples production for export

KONAYEV. KAZINFORM Almaty region has great opportunities for growing fruits and vegetables, but this potential is not fully utilized. Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has said it at the meeting with the residents of Almaty region in Konayev, the press service of Akorda reported.

«The apples of Almaty can rightfully turn into the national brand of Kazakhstan. Almaty region is well known for its orchards and horticultural crops. The region may supply its horticultural products both to the domestic market and abroad,» the Head of State noted.

«At my instruction, the program of development of food belt around the city of Almaty is being implemented. Successful implementation of this program will contribute to the dynamic development of agriculture,» he concluded.



