    13:59, 11 November 2022 | GMT +6

    President proposes to create Turkic States’ Green Finance Council

    SAMARKAND. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed to establish the Turkic States’ Council of Green Finance. He said it today at the OTS Summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Akorda press office reported.

    «Green economy development is a priority issue. In the past seven years, the world spent over $2.5trln on green obligations. In order to expand the capital market in this sphere, I propose to establish the Council of Green Finance of the Turkic States, which can be opened on the ground of the AIFC Green Finance Center,» he said addressing the summit participants.

    Uzbekistan Kazakhstan Turkic speaking states President
