President proposes to set up Supreme Chamber of Audits instead of Accounts Committee

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh President proposed to set up the Supreme Chamber of Audits instead of the Accounts Committee, Kazinform reports.

« There are lots of large-scale projects and programs in Kazakhstan. But for various reasons their development leaves much to be desired. It is essential to tighten control over execution of the republican budget,» the President said delivering the State-of-the-Nation Address.

He suggested creating the Supreme Chamber of Audits instead of the Accounts Committee.

«Its head will report twice a year to the Majilis. And the Majilis status will also grow,» President Tokayev said.