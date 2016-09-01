President Rahmon attends Knowledge Day and Peace lessons celebrations

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - After the inauguration of the new building of the Danghara State University, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, His Excellency Emomali Rahmon attended and delivered speech at the celebration of the Knowledge Day, the Peace Lessons and the beginning of the new school year, following the good tradition.

Firstly, the President of the country Emomali Rahmon congratulated all the participants and residents of Dangara district with the jubilee - 25th anniversary of the State Independence, the new school year and the opening of various facilities in the district.



During his speech, the President Emomali Rahmon addressed about the development of science and education, the achievements of the sphere and the reform of these sectors, he stressed that from the beginning we pay special attention in our policies to the education of adolescents and young people with modern knowledge and educating them in the spirit of patriotism, pride for their country and state, a sense of national identity and respect for the history and culture.



The result of these aspirations and actions is that, the young people of Tajikistan with high enthusiasm tends to study modern sciences, information, trades and crafts, more than ever, takes effort, initiative and worthy aspirations for progress and improvement of our beloved homeland.



It was emphasized that the reforms and the implementation of government programs to date built more than 2500 educational institutions, repaired and brought thousands of institutionsinto line with the modern standards.



Also the material-technical basis of institutions was strengthened and the modern technologywas introduced into thesystem of education, in the jubilee year, the issue of computerization of educational institutions was reached to 111%.



Due to the independence, the first presidential schoolswere established in the country. These institutions have a number of advantages regarding the design, location, terms of training and education, the provision of modern equipment and technologies and became a place of development of modern knowledge for talented children and adolescents.



Financing the vocational education institutions over the past 25 years has increased for 7 times, that is, from 32 million Somoni in 2011 to 296 million Somoni in 2016.



At the end of his speech, the President Emomali Rahmon once again congratulated all those present on the national holiday and wished happy life and well-being to hardworking residents Dangara.



After the address of the Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon, a group of students and residents, addressing the President, expressed appreciation to the Head of State for the peace and stability, complete unity, integrity of the country, and ensuring worthy life of the people, Kazinform has learnt from Khovar.