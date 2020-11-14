12:27, 14 November 2020 | GMT +6
President ratifies agr’t on cooperation in migration between Kazakhstan and Belarus
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Belarus on cooperation in the sphere of migration», Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.
