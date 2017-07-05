President ratifies agreement granting aid to Kyrgyzstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic on Development of Economic Cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Integration", granting $100 in aid to Kyrgyzstan, Kazinform reports with reference to the Akorda press service.

As the Minister of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan Timur Suleimenov said earlier, "The agreement was signed on December 26, 2016, in St. Petersburg. In accordance with the agreement, the Kazakh side, in order to facilitate the processes of the Kyrgyz Republic integration into the Eurasian Economic Union, will render the Kyrgyz Republic in assistance to the Kyrgyz Republic. This assistance will be provided to the Kyrgyz Republic for the implementation of the activities of "road maps" for the Kyrgyz Republic's accession EAEU."

According to the minister, the assistance is aimed at improving the customs infrastructure in the Kyrgyz section of the customs border of the EAEU, bringing the sanitary, phytosanitary and veterinary systems of the Kyrgyz Republic into compliance with the requirements of the Union. The money will be provided in stages, in accordance with individual intergovernmental protocols on technical assistance in the form of cash, training services, and goods. The agreement also provides for the adoption of a separate protocol on the procedure for providing assistance and monitoring its use.