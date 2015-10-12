EN
    16:02, 12 October 2015 | GMT +6

    President ratifies agreement with Russia on use of Balkhash radar node

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed the law "On ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Russian Federation on the conditions and procedure for the transfer and use of the Balkhash radar node in the Russian system of missile warning", Akorda informs.

    The text of the law is published in the press.

