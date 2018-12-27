President ratifies Letter of Agreement with IBRD

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On ratification of the Letter of Agreement between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development in regards to the amendments to the Loan Agreement No8156-KZ (The project on development of East-West motorway (Almaty-Khorgos section): Western Europe-Western China International Transit Corridor (CAREC 1b) between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development," Akorda press service informed.

The text of the law will be published.