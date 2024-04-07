11:13, 07 April 2024 | GMT +6
President ratifies protocol of amendments to Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan agrt on citizens’ mutual travel
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan “On ratification of the Protocol of amendments to the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan on terms and conditions of mutual travel of citizens as of July 7, 2000,” Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.
