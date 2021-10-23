EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:39, 23 October 2021 | GMT +6

    President ratifies Protocol on marine biodiversity conservation to Caspian Sea Marine Environment Protection Framework Convention

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAOZINFORM – The Kazakh Head of State signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan on ratification of the Protocol on marine biodiversity conservation to the Framework Convention on Marine Environment Protection of the Caspian Sea, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

    The text of the Law shall be published in the press.

    The Protocol aims at conserving the biological diversity, ecosystems, and ensuring sustainable use of biological resources of the Caspian Sea.


    Tags:
    Laws, decrees, orders Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan Law and justice
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!