President ratifies Protocol on marine biodiversity conservation to Caspian Sea Marine Environment Protection Framework Convention

NUR-SULTAN. KAOZINFORM – The Kazakh Head of State signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan on ratification of the Protocol on marine biodiversity conservation to the Framework Convention on Marine Environment Protection of the Caspian Sea, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

The text of the Law shall be published in the press.

The Protocol aims at conserving the biological diversity, ecosystems, and ensuring sustainable use of biological resources of the Caspian Sea.