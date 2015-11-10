EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:54, 10 November 2015 | GMT +6

    President ratitifed SCO Agreement on creating conditions for highway transportations

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has ratified the Agreement among the SCO countries on creation of conditions for highway transportations, Akorda press service informs.

    The text of the Law "On ratification of the Agreement among the governments of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member countries on creation of favorable conditions for international highway transportations" will be published in media.

    Tags:
    SCO Laws, decrees, orders President of Kazakhstan Law and justice President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!