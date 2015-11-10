13:54, 10 November 2015 | GMT +6
President ratitifed SCO Agreement on creating conditions for highway transportations
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has ratified the Agreement among the SCO countries on creation of conditions for highway transportations, Akorda press service informs.
The text of the Law "On ratification of the Agreement among the governments of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member countries on creation of favorable conditions for international highway transportations" will be published in media.