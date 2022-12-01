President reappoints akim of Aktobe region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree to name Yeraly Tugzhanov the akim (governor) of Aktobe region, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

Yerly Tugzhanov was born on May 13, 1963 in West Kazakhstan region. He graduated from the Karaganda State University and the Institute of State and Law of the Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

He was the deputy akim of Karaganda region between 2001 and 2006. In 2006 he became the chairman of the Committee for religious affairs of the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Two years later Tugzhanov joined the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan and held numerous posts within its structure till 2017.

In 2017-2019 he served as the akim of Mangistau region and then headed the Trade Unions Federation of the Republic of Kazakhstan for two years.

Since February 2020 and through August 2022 Yeraly Tugzhanov was the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

On August 31, 2022 he was appointed the akim of Aktobe region.