President received credentials from foreign ambassadors in Akorda (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State has received today credentials from the ambassadors of several foreign countries.

Among them are Head of the EU Delegation to Kazakhstan H.E. Mr Traian Hristea, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Hungary to the Republic of Kazakhstan Andrash Barani, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Poland to the Republic of Kazakhstan Maciej Lang , Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam to the Republic of Kazakhstan Doan Thi Xuan Hien and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkey to the Republic of Kazakhstan Nevzat Uyanık.

"Dear Ambassadors, I congratulate you on official beginning of your mission in Kazakhstan. I wish you high achievements in strengthening the relations between our countries. I wish strong health to all of you," N. Nazarbayev said.

By Serik Sabekov