President received Governor of Pavlodar region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev met with Governor of Pavlodar region Kanat Bozumbayev, the press service of the Akorda informs.

K. Bozumbayev informed the President about social and economic development of the region over the last 11 month and about the tasks for the upcoming year.

The President drew attention to the importance of high-quality implementation of the state key programs, support of small and medium-sized business and socially vulnerable layers of the population.

The Governor of Pavlodar region noted that the Industrialization Map was the key in development of the region. In particular, it is planned to launch 24 industrial projects totaling KZT 1.2 trln within the second five-year stage of the Industrialization Program. Besides, it will allow to create 6 thousand jobs.

K. Bozumbayev told about the work on attraction of investments. Thus, the increase of this indicator totaled 40% over the last 10 months.

Besides, the Governor of Pavlodar region reported the Head of State on the planned commissioning of two big enterprises on refinery coke calcination and manufacturing of agrochemical products by the end of the year.

Upon completion of the meeting the Head of State gave a number of specific instructions.