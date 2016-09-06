President received Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has received Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev in Akorda.

During the meeting, the President noted the importance of conducting effective information policy and ensuring security in the country’s cyber-space.

“The newly established Ministry is of paramount importance. One of the main objectives today is to efficiently counter the threats existing in information space. We need to worthily conduct explanatory work for the population about the measures taken by the government to boost economic growth and ensure well being of the people,” N.Nazarbayev said.

The Head of State emphasized necessity of developing a rigorous approach to recruitment of managerial staff in mass media.

“We need to select the candidates meeting high demands, fluently speaking foreign languages and capable to carry out qualitative analysis of the key trends in information space. The implementation of state information policy is under my constant control. The Presidential Administration and I personally will monitor the activity of your Ministry. The interference of other persons is unacceptable,” stressed the Head of State.

In turn, D.Abayev reported to the President about the measures launched by the Ministry for improvement of the activity of mass media and development of provision of public services as per ‘one window’ principle.

D. Abayev informed also the Head of State of the Ministry’s activity in improvement of functioning of the country’s telecommunications sector and about development of Digital Kazakhstan program.