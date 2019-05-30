President received Prosecutor General Gizat Nurdauletov

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan Gizat Nurdauletov today, Kazinform reports citing the press service of Akorda.

Gizat Nurdauletov reported to the President on law and order situation in the country.



The Prosecutor General told the President about a recent decrease in crimes and the work conducted on protection of the citizens' constitutional rights in criminal proceedings and fight with specific types of crime.



The President was informed about the course of implementation of electronic criminal and administrative proceedings as well as automation of the process of designation of examinations.

The Head of State noted the importance of continuing to ensure rule of law in all spheres of life. "People's rights should be in the spotlight of prosecutors," he stressed.



"The prosecution authorities should monitor the observance of law in spending budgetary funds allocated for implementation of social and other governmental programmes.



Upon completion of the meeting, the Head of State set a number of tasks to the Prosecutor General's Office.