President receives Alibek Dnishev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with People's Artist of Kazakhstan Alibek Dnishev, the Akorda press-service reports.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the development of culture and art in Kazakhstan, as well as the role of the country's creative intelligentsia in the process of spiritual modernization of society.

The Head of State especially noted the merits of Mr. Dnishev in the cultural sphere, emphasizing his wide popularity not only in Kazakhstan but abroad.

President of Kazakhstan focused on the importance of supporting the development of culture at the state level and dwelled on concrete results achieved in this area in recent years.

- Today cultural sphere in the country is developing in accordance with the directions indicated in my program article. We are now working on works that will be demonstrated to the whole world. We built a new opera and ballet theater, concert halls, one of which is located on the territory of the Astana EXPO-2017. Everybody wants to perform in our opera and ballet theater, everyone wants to get there," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

Alibek Dnishev thanked the Head of State for his support for culture and art, shared his impressions of attending the international exhibition EXPO-2017, and also spoke about the events in country's art.

- You pay great attention to the development of art in the country. New cultural objects were opened, and new creative teams created. All this is done in order for the whole world to learn about our Kazakhstan through our art," he said.