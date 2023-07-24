President receives Anti-Corruption Agency Chairman Askhat Zhumagali

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Agency Askhat Zhumagali, who reported on the measures of countering corruption in the country, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.

As Askhat Zhumagali informed, the Agency focuses on elimination of prerequisites of corruption.

«An external analysis of corruption risks showed systematic violations in distribution of land plots and urban development planning of Almaty,» he said.

The President was informed about the analysis and monitoring of 130 facilities in the first half of 2023, following which more than 1,000 recommendations and propositions were submitted.

The implementation of Bizneske Zhol (Path to Business) project aimed at the elimination of administrative barriers is underway. 21 business entities have received assistance since the program launch, and more than 400 problematic cases have been solved.

Besides, Askhat Zhumagali reported to the President on the measures of prevention of a number of corruption crimes including those committed by the representatives of oligopoly and on compensation of damage and return of assets.

In the reporting period, the Anti-Corruption Agency registered around 1,000 corruption crimes, convicted more than 700 persons, 98 of which held senior positions.

As a result of pre-trial investigations, 232.6bln tenge have been reimbursed.

In general, in one and a half years, the Agency returned property assets and cash to the amount of 860bln tenge to the budget and quasi-public sector.