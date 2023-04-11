President receives Chairman of Anti-Corruption Agency

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Agency Askhat Zhumagali, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service.

Askhat Zhumagali reported to the President about anti-corruption measures launched across the country. In the first quarter of 2023, the Agency registered over 500 corruption-related crimes. More than 400 persons including 53 senior officials were convicted of corruption.

He told the President about the launch of the Road to Business project aimed at the elimination of administrative barriers for small and medium business development. As many as 7,000 entrepreneurs have already been assisted under the project.

The President was also informed about the measures for the prevention of corruption-related crimes. Thus, in 2023, the Anti-Corruption Agency has already submitted 769 recommendations and initiatives for the elimination of corruption risks.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed out the exceptional importance of the elimination of the causes of corrupt practices. He tasked also the Anti-Corruption Agency to give special attention to the detection and prevention of corruption cases among top officials.