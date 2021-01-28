President receives Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Agency Alik Shpekbayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Agency Alik Shpekbayev, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

Tokayev heard a report on the main work indicators of the Agency for 2020.

Alik Shpekbayev informed the Head of State about the implementation of anti-corruption initiatives and the country's progress in the Transparency International the Corruption Perceptions Index. According to the Agency’s Chairman, thanks to the consistently implemented political modernization and anti-corruption reforms, Kazakhstan, for the first time has scored 38 points in the index, which allowed moving higher by 19 positions and taking 94th position.

President Tokayev positively assessed the economic effect of the Agency’s work on compensation for damage and prevention of irrational expenses, which amounted to 95.6 billion tenge, and noted a decrease in corruption crimes by 5%.

The Head of State focused on the need for high-quality implementation of anti-corruption innovations and continued modernization of corresponding legislation in accordance with the OECD and GRECO standards, including the issue of introducing liability for non-compliance of officials’ expenses with their income.

In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed Alik Shpekbayev to continue preventive work in constructive interaction with civil society, emphasizing the importance of unshakeable observance of the inevitability of punishment principle.