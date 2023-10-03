EN
    15:21, 03 October 2023 | GMT +6

    President receives CNPC Chairman Dai Houliang

    President receives Chairman of the Board of Directors of CNPC Dai Houliang
    Photo: Akorda

    The sides discussed further cooperation between Kazakhstan and China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) in the oil and gas industry, Kazinform reports via Akorda.

     

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev drew the Chinese delegation's attention to the importance of continuing work on the exploration and production of hydrocarbons, and noted the special importance for Kazakhstan of  the Shymkent Oil Refinery production expansion project.

    In addition, the issues of gas exports to China and construction of a new string of the Beineu – Bozoy –Shymkent gas pipeline, as well as the prospects for expanding Kazakhstan's oil exports to China were discussed.

