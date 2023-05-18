President receives CNPS Chairman Dai Houliang

XI’AN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today Chairman of the China National Petroleum Corporation Dai Houliang. The sides discussed the issues of cooperation in energy, transportation, and oil and gas processing spheres, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.

The President was informed about the CNPC’s plans on strengthening the interaction with Kazakhstan. In particular, the parties discussed the opportunities of expanding production capacities of the Shymkent Oil Refinery, increasing capacity of Kazakhstan-China oil pipeline etc.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that CNPC is a long-standing strategic partner of Kazakhstan in energy sector.