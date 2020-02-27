President receives credentials from ambassadors of several states

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received credentials from ambassadors of a number of states, the press service of Akorda informs.

The ceremony of presenting credentials to the President of Kazakhstan by newly appointed ambassadors of a number of states was held in the Akorda Palace.

The ambassadors of the Republic Turkey – Ufuk Ekici, the Republic of Bulgaria – Boyan Hadjiev, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – Abdul Aziz bin Abdullah Al-Dawood presented their credentials to the Head of State.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the diplomats on the start of official diplomatic activities in Kazakhstan, and wished them success in their noble mission.

During the ceremony, the President held separate talks with the ambassadors.

Addressing Ufuk Ekici, President Tokayev noted the strategic nature of relations between Kazakhstan and Turkey, and expressed confidence that the bilateral partnership will continue to develop successfully in the future. He expressed appreciation to the Turkish leadership for the initiative to award Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev the status of the Honorary Chairman of the Turkic Council, as well as for the country's active involvement in the «Astana Process».

«Taking this opportunity, I would like to convey my best regards to my colleague President Erdogan. We look forward to seeing him in Kazakhstan with the official visit in April,» added Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

At the meeting with Boyan Hadjiev, President Tokayev noted the friendly nature of interaction with Bulgaria. He recalled meetings with President Rumen Radev on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York and with Bulgarian Vice President Iliana Iotova during her recent visit to Nur-Sultan.

«We look forward to seeing your President to pay a visit to Nur-Sultan city. I believe that his visit will be successful and will give an additional impetus to the development of cooperation between the two countries,» the Head of State said.

In a conversation with Abdul Aziz bin Abdullah Al-Dawood, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highly appreciated the current level of bilateral relations with Saudi Arabia, especially noting the fruitful investment ties, the great potential for cooperation in the oil and gas, chemical, and atomic industries, as well as in the use of renewable energy sources. The President conveyed his best wishes to the King and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia.

«We are expecting the visit of Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman to Kazakhstan. It would be great if this visit takes place this year» President Tokayev underscored.



