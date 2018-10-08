President receives credentials from foreign diplomats

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev has received credentials from the ambassadors of several foreign countries in Astana today, Kazinform reports.

"Dear Ambassadors, let me congratulate you on the beginning of your diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan! I believe that your mission will give a special impulse to the development of the bilateral cooperation between our countries. I wish you health and successful work in Kazakhstan," said Nazarbayev at the ceremony.

The Head of State added that the beginning of the ambassadors' mission in Astana coincides with an important period of our country's development.

"Our strategic goal is to join the club of 30 most developed countries of the world. We adopt relevant programmes and carry out comprehensive reforms to this end," the President noted.







Those presenting the credentials were Slovak Ambassador to Kazakhstan Milan Kollár, Ambassador of Spain David Arturo Carriedo, Chinese Ambassador Zhang Xiao, Head of the EU Delegation in Kazakhstan Sven-Olov Carlsson and Israeli Ambassador Liat Wexelman.