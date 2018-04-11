President receives credentials of four envoys

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev received credentials of four ambassadors on Wednesday, the Akorda press service reports.

Thus, their credentials to the Head of State presented the ambassadors of Russia Alexei Borodavkin, Uzbekistan - Saidikram Niyazhodzhayev, Turkmenistan - Toyly Komekov, and Italy - Pasquale d'Avino.

Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated the newly appointed envoys on the start of their mission in Kazakhstan and expressed hope that it would contribute to the strengthening of all-round cooperation between the states.



"You are entrusted with an honorable mission by your countries, to represent your state in the Republic of Kazakhstan, to promote the development of bilateral and mutually beneficial cooperation in all spheres. I would like to emphasize that Kazakhstan's foreign policy has been and remains peace-loving, balanced, based on the principles of trust, equality and mutually beneficial cooperation," the Head of State said.



