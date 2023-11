ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Imangali Tasmagambetov, the press service of Akorda reported.

Imangali Tasmagambetov reported to the President on the CSTO’s activity.

The sides discussed a number of issues related to the priority areas of the CSTO’s work and the Organization’s plans for the upcoming period.