President receives Defense Minister Nurlan Yermekbayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Minister of Defense Nurlan Yermekbayev.

The Minister reported to the President on the course of development of the country’s armed forces and optimization of defense sector expenditures, Kazinform reports citing the Akorda press service.

According to the analysis conducted, the organizational and administrative measures launched this year will let save up to 10bn tenge, the Minister said.

Nurlan Yermekbayev informed Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the plans of supply of the army with high-tech weaponry, repair and modernization of military equipment and implement of e-military commissariat project.

The meeting also discussed the liquidation of the consequences of the emergency situation in Arys and improvement of ammunition storages infrastructure.

The Head of State gave a number of instructions to Nurlan Yermekbayev regarding the strengthening of the international military-technical collaboration, supply of the army with the effective and competitive weaponry, upgrading the quality of military education and military training process as well as preparation for the military parade.



