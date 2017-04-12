President receives Defense Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of the State Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with the Minister of Defense and Aerospace Industry Beibut Atamkulov, Akorda press service reports.

Mr. Atamkulov informed President on the current activities of the ministry, formation of the state defense order, the work carried out in terms of ensuring information security and plans for further development of the industry.

Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized the necessity of technological modernization of the country's defense industry.

Minister Atamkulov also reported on improvements being made to the existing algorithm for the state defense order, as well as on development of the Kazakhstan's Cyber shield concept.

According to Mr. Atamkulov this year ministry will commission a space vehicles assembly-testing complex in Astana. Minster said that Kazakhstani specialists will be involved in whole cycle of work - from design to assembly and testing.

Following the meeting, the Head of State gave the Minister a number of instructions.