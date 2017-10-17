President receives Deputy PM - Agriculture Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan Askar Myrzakhmetov, the President's press service reports.

The meeting in Akorda discussed the interim results and plans for the implementation of the country's agro-industrial complex development plan.



Opening the meeting, Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated Kazakhstani agrarians on the successful completion of this year's harvest campaign.

"Despite the difficult conditions in early summer, the agrarians reaped a solid harvest. There are opportunities to meet the domestic demand and export our products. In general, positive dynamics is observed across all indicators," the President said.

Noting the importance of agriculture in the country's economy, the President pointed out the low efficiency of the allocated funds use in this sector.

"The agricultural sector is the driver of our economy and receives large amounts of state funding. And that should give a corresponding return, which, unfortunately, is still not so," Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed.

The President also noted the high rates of harvesting this year.

"21.7 million tons were threshed this year with a yield of 14.2 centners per hectare, which is more than last year. In accordance with our plan, we carried out work on developing consumer cooperation, improving the seed fund and increasing the productivity of livestock," he said.

The Head of State emphasized the need to increase agricultural productivity using the country's scientific potential.

In turn, Askar Myrzakhmetov reported to the President on the development of the special development maps for 12 priority areas of agriculture within the framework of the state agro-industrial complex development plan.

Following the meeting in Akorda, Nursultan Nazarbayev gave Minister Myrzakhmetov a number of specific instructions.