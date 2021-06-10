President receives Deputy PM, Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani of Qatar

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani of Qatar, who arrived in Kazakhstan on an official visit, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

During the meeting, they discussed the prospects for the development of Kazakh-Qatari relations with an emphasis on strengthening political, trade, economic and investment ties.

The Head of State noted great opportunities for enhancing mutual ties in the areas of mutual interest.

«I think your visit in this respect will be quite useful. I have no doubt that in the future we will be able to achieve great results in our cooperation. As far as Kazakhstan is concerned, we are very much interested in gaining those results,» the President stressed.

President Tokayev also spoke about the agreement reached following a recent telephone conversation with Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on the joint preparation of several flagship investment projects ahead of the planned visit of the Qatari leader to Kazakhstan.

In turn, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs conveyed the words of greetings and best wishes from the Amir of Qatar to the President and people of Kazakhstan.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani informed the President about the aspiration of the Amir of Qatar to create a solid ground for further strengthening cooperation with Kazakhstan, especially in the economic area. He also conveyed congratulations from Qataris leader on the development of Kazakhstan’s anti-covid QazVac vaccine, emphasizing the intention to provide any support in this matter.

In addition, he informed President Tokayev about the results of negotiations with his counterpart Mukhtar Tileuberdi, as well as about receiving a package of proposals from the Kazakh side on the implementation of investment projects. In this regard, he noted that Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund and other national companies are actively studying these projects.