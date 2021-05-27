President receives E Kazakhstan Governor

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Governor of East Kazakhstan Daniyal Akhmetov, the Akorda press service reports.

The Governor reported on the socioeconomic development of the region since the beginning of the year. He told the President about the region’s infrastructure development, including reconstruction of the airports in Ust-Kamenogorsk and Urdzhar. Their modernization will complete this year.

The President stressed the need to build infrastructure and housing for socially vulnerable groups.

As the Governor said the region provided 1,049 apartments in 2020. 1,125 apartments and houses will be provided for the low-income and mothers with many children till the end of the year. Daniyal Akhmetov also briefed on the launch of the oil crops processing plant with a capacity of 300,000 tons and plans for further development of farm products production.

Following the talks the Head of State set certain tasks.