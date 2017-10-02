President receives Foreign Minister in Akorda

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today President Nursultan Nazarbayev received Foreign Minister of the country Kairat Abrakhmanov, the Akorda press service reports.

During the meeting, Kazakhstan's top diplomat reported on the results of his participation in the work of the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly and informed the President of the key priorities of our country's activities in the framework of the upcoming chairmanship in the UN Security Council.

Minister Abdrakhmanov also told Nursultan Nazarbayev about the main directions of Kazakhstan's cooperation in the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia and stressed that all CICA member-states praise the Head of State's peacekeeping efforts with regards to the settlement of the Syrian conflict.

He also stressed that foreign ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member-states very much appreciate the results of the September Summit on Science and Technology in Astana.

Following the meeting, the President gave a number of specific instructions.