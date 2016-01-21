President receives governor of Akmola region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting with Sergey Kulagin, governor of Akmola region, the press service of Akorda informs.

During the meeting S.Kulagin informed the President about the current socio-economic development of the region as well as tasks for the coming period.

Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed that it is necessary to strengthen the trade exchange between the regions and do the balance of production and consumption in each region of the country.

Governor of Akmola region reported the growth in industrial production in 2015 by 6.9%, agriculture - 2.1%, construction - 6.1%.

Mr.Kulagin spoke about the measures taken in the region to curb the growth in food prices.

The Head of State was briefed on the implementation of the Industrialization Map. For the past two years under the program of industrial-innovative development the region has implemented 21 projects totaling 63.6 billion tenge. It is worth noting that the projects have created more than 1.7 thousand jobs.

In addition, the sides have discussed prospective projects under the "food belt" of Astana.

Following the meeting the President gave a number of specific instructions.