President receives Governor of Karaganda region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has received today Governor of Karaganda region Yerlan Koshanov, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

At the meeting, Yerlan Koshanov reported to the Head of State on the main socio-economic indicators of the region achieved at the end of 2018 and the prospects for further development.



Underlining the importance of the region, Nursultan Nazarbayev dwelled on the matters of gasification, as well as the environmental situation in Temirtau.

In turn, the governor of Karaganda region informed the Head of State about the measures being taken to implement the instructions voiced in the State-of-the-Nation Address.



"Your instruction to raise wages has been supported by all organizations in the region. This made it possible to improve the income level of over 220,000 workers up to 14% starting January 1 of this year. Besides, the rates of basic utility services will be reduced by 5%-11%," said Yerlan Koshanov.



Concluding the meeting, Nursultan Nazarbayev charged the governor with several instructions on the further development of the region, including on the real estate construction in Karaganda city.