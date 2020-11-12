President receives head of Agency for Competition Protection and Development

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today Serik Zhumangarin, Chairman of the Agency for Protection and Development of Competition, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

Zhumangarin reported to President Tokayev on the work done by the Agency since its establishment. He told the Head of State how the Agency carries out the policy of transparency and creates crow-sourcing platforms and councils on barriers which offer an opportunity to discuss the most pressing issues with the public and business circles.

The President was also briefed on what the Agency has done to cut the cost of PCR testing, individual protective gear as well as prices at the airports across Kazakhstan following the former’s instructions.

The Head of State instructed Serik Zhumangarin to pay utmost attention to PCR testing, individual protective gear and pharmaceuticals’ pricing.

In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave a number of instructions regarding further development of competition, enhancing effectiveness of domestic economy and development of commodity exchange.