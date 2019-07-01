EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:49, 01 July 2019 | GMT +6

    President receives head of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received CEO of NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy Sauat Mynbayev, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

    The Head of State was briefed on the current state and prospects of development of domestic railway sector.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed to the need to step up implementation of transport and logistics potential of the country, increase the volume of export and through transportations and enhance the quality of transport services. null

    Sauat Mynbayev reported on the measures taken to organize passenger and cargo transportation amid the emergency situation in the town of Arys in Turkestan region.

    Wrapping up the meeting, the President of Kazakhstan gave a number of specific instructions to Mr. Mynbayev.

    Tags:
    Business, companies President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!