President receives head of Republic of Kalmykia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Head of the Republic of Kalmykia Batu Khasikov, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

During the meeting, the Head of State and Batu Khasikov discussed development of interaction between the regions of Kazakhstan and Kalmykia. The sides also touched upon the possibilities of stepping up trade and economic, transport and logistic, environmental as well as cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

President Tokayev wished Batu Khasikov further success as the head of the Republic of Kalmykia.