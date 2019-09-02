EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:21, 02 September 2019 | GMT +6

    President receives Human Rights Commissioner Elvira Azimova

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Human Rights Commissioner Elvira Azimova, Kazinform reports citing the Akorda press service.

    The President determined the main areas and objectives of the work of the newly appointed Ombudsman.

    Besides, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave a number of instructions to Elvira Azimova on strengthening the interaction with the Parliament, the Government and international organizations in human rights protection.




    Tags:
    Human rights President of Kazakhstan President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!