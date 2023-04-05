President receives Industry Minister Marat Karabayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Marat Karabayev, Kazinform has learned from the press service of Akorda.

The Head of State was briefed on the activity of the ministry and progress in implementation of his instructions regarding improving the quality of roads and providing the population with housing.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heard a report on the results of deposits’ inspection. In his report, Minister Karabayev noted that 200 contracts and licenses on the development of solid mineral deposits had been revoked due to violations.

The minister also reported on the implementation of a pool of industrial and investment projects that features over 800 projects.

The Head of State was also informed on the development of Kazakhstan’s transport infrastructure, including the approval of the transport and logistic potential development concept for 2030, increasing the transport potential through adding trailing stock to the domestic fleet. The new cars and locomotives will be produced at local plants together with Stadler, Alstom and Wabtec.

The ministry will also focus on the development of international transport corridors up until 2029, the step spearheaded by the President in his pre-election campaign.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was told that civil aviation had been observing a stable growth. In 2022 Kazakhstan almost reached the pre-pandemic level of passenger flow as its air companies transported almost 11 million passengers. Kazakhstan is set to launch flights to Tokyo, Singapore, Shanghai and New York by 2025.

In conclusion, President Tokayev instructed to step up work on the development of medium-sized business, attracting investments into energy sector, mining industry as well as paying utmost attention to the modernization of road, social, and utility infrastructure.