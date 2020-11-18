President receives Information and Public Development Minister Aida Balayeva

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Minister of Information and Public Development Aida Balayeva, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The Head of State was reported on the implementation of the strategy of information work, as well as on the realization of the tasks voiced by him in his State of the Nation Address to the people of Kazakhstan.

In addition, Aida Balayeva informed President Tokayev about the development of civil society and practical measures aimed at fulfilling the instructions of the country’s leadership in this area.

At the end, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev set a number of tasks for the Ministry.