President receives Internal Affairs Minister Akhmetzhanov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today Minister of Internal Affairs Marat Akhmetzhanov. He reported to the President on the course of fulfillment of the instructions set at the extended session of the Ministry’s Board on June 30, Kazinform reports via Akorda.

According to Akhmetzhanov, the Ministry observes a decrease in crimes, such as murders, hooliganism, thefts, robberies, cattle theft and infliction of grievous bodily harm, as well as other types of crimes.

The President was informed about the results of implementation of CyberPol project aimed at improvement of the process of countering internet fraud.

The Minister reported also about the fight with drug-related crimes. Since the year beginning, law enforcement and special agencies have seized 14.3 tons of drugs, including 71.5 kilograms of heroin and 652 kilograms of synthetic drugs. The Ministry has liquidated 52 drug laboratories and seized 85 tons of precursors.

37 criminal cases on organized criminal groups are under investigation now. 111 human-trafficking crimes have been detected.

The President was reported about the measures taken to toughen punishment for domestic violence, as well as on prevention of road accidents and the results of foreign vehicles legalization.

The Head of State tasked the law-enforcement structures to ensure strict observance of the citizens’ constitutional rights and set a number of tasks on further improvement of law and order in the country.