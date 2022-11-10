President receives Internal Affairs Minister Marat Akhmetzhanov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was presented a report on the criminal situation in the country for 10 months of 2022. The Head of State was informed about a decrease in the number of murders, rapes, robberies, cattle thefts, as well as crimes committed by previously convicted persons, in a state of intoxication and crimes in the family and household relations. Akorda press service reported.

As the Minister noted, the activities of 33 organized crime groups specializing in extortions, human trafficking, illegal trafficking in weapons, drugs and other crimes were suppressed.

The police seized about 12 tons of drugs from illegal trafficking, including 212 kg of synthetic drugs. 36 drug laboratories and 43 drug channels have been liquidated, 1,900 drug advertising websites have been blocked. The Ministry is elaborating a comprehensive plan to combat drug addiction and drug trafficking for a three-year period.

The Ministry is currently developing the law «On countering human tafficking».

Upon completion of the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev set a number of tasks on ensuring citizens’ security and public order